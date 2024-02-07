The Minnesota Timberwolves have bolstered their back court.

Minnesota has acquired guard Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons in a deal on Wednesday, per reports.

In return, the Timberwolves are sending guards Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr., as well as a 2030 second-round draft pick, to the Pistons.

Morris is reunited with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, who drafted Morris with the Denver Nuggets in 2017, where Morris played his first five NBA seasons.

Morris has appeared in just six games with the Pistons this season after a pre-season injury to his right quadriceps muscle sidelined him for three months. In limited minutes, he's averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Last year with the Washington Wizards, Morris appeared in 62 games and averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting .382 per cent from three-point range.

The Timberwolves rank 24th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage this season.

Milton has averaged 4.7 points per game in 38 appearances off the bench with Minnesota this season, and Brown Jr. has contributed 4.2 points per game off the bench in 37 games.

The Timberwolves enter play on Wednesday tied for second in the Western Conference standings with a 35-16 record.