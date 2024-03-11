New York Knicks forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to return Tuesday when the team takes on the Philadelphia 76ers, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Anunoby has not played since January after undergoing right elbow surgery to remove loose bone fragments.

The 26-year-old has played 14 games with the Knicks following his trade from the Toronto Raptors and averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game in 35.7 minutes per contest.

Anunoby is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 rebounds on 49.8 per cent shooting in 41 total games with the Knicks and Raptors this season.