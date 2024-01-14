The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to acquire forwards Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers as well as 2025 and 2026 second round picks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Pistons will save $12.5 million in guaranteed money for 2024-25 by trading Bagley.

Bagley, 24, is averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games this season. The Duke product, who was selected 2nd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging a career low 18 minutes per game this season. Bagley has career averages of 12.9 point and 6.9 rebounds in 234 career games with the Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

Livers, 25, is averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 points and 1.1 assists in 23 games this season.

Muscala, 32, has played 24 games with the Wizards this season, averaging 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds

Gallinari, 35 has played 26 games this season after missing all of 2022-23 with a torn ACL. He is averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in just under 15 minutes per game.

Both Gallinari ($6.8 million) and Muscala ($3.5 million) are on expiring contracts.

The Pistons are a league-worst 3-36 this season while the Wizards sit second-last in the Eastern Conference at 7-31.