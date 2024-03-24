MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 23 points and made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 12 seconds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Naz Reid had 20 points and a season-high-tying 12 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves, who matched their season best with 21 made 3-pointers.

Steph Curry scored 31 points for the Warriors, but he missed the tying 3-point try with 1:27 to go. Gobert converted both free throws at the other end for a five-point lead.

After rebounding a forced airballed 3-pointer by Edwards with 22.6 seconds left, Curry took the rebound all the way for a layup that cut the lead to one. But Edwards got fouled and made two foul shots. Then, he rebounded Klay Thompson’s missed 3-pointer from the wing.

Mike Conley added 14 points and seven assists for the Wolves (49-22), who are one game behind Denver (50-21) in the Western Conference race and a half-game back of Oklahoma City (49-21). The Nuggets passed the Thunder, who lost at Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Warriors led by 12 points in the first half and 54-46 at the intermission, but with the most prolific 3-point shooter in the history of the NBA on the other side in Curry, the Wolves put on an outside shooting display in tribute.

With Curry resting late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, the subs carried the Wolves on their surge back in front with a plus-12 stretch. Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit three 3-pointers during that run.

This was Golden State’s only visit to Minnesota this season, giving both teams more than four months to cool off from the consecutive games the Wolves won in San Francisco, the second of which Draymond Green was ejected from in the opening minutes for putting Gobert in a headlock.

The Warriors (36-34) were embarrassed by their lack of effort in a 12-point loss to Indiana at home on Friday, still trying to find themselves with their hold on 10th place in the Western Conference for the final play-in spot in precarious position with surging Houston (35-35) one game behind them.

This was an encouraging response, starting a five-games-in-eight-days trip, but the finish didn't stand up to the start.

The Wolves had eight turnovers in their first 17 possessions over less than eight minutes, and they set a season low with 18 points in the first quarter, but Reid came to their rescue again.

The fan favorite, who delighted the Target Center crowd with 18 points on his beach towel giveaway night on Friday in a decisive win over Cleveland, made his first five attempts from 3-point range to steady an offense that was otherwise off-kilter with errant dribbles, awkward spacing and fumbled balls.

Reid is averaging 14.6 points in 15 career games against the Warriors, the second-highest of his career against any other NBA team.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Miami on Tuesday.

Timberwolves: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

