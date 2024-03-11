Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher sustained a partial tear of the MCL in his right knee on his game-tying bucket at at the end of regulation against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

He will undergo further assessment by specialists, but is not expected to require surgery, according to TSN's Kayla Grey

The 31-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 50 games this season. Boucher has seen his minutes dip in his first season under new head coach Darko Rajakovic, playing 14.1 minutes per game, down from his 2022-23 average of 20.0 minutes.

In 357 career NBA game with the Raptors and Golden State Warriors, Boucher has averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He won NBA Championships with the Warriors in 2017-18 and with the Raptors in 2018-19.