The Toronto Raptors are in Boston tonight to take on the Celtics, who have won nine of their last 10 and hold the best record in the NBA at 24-6.

Toronto cruised to a 132-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in their last game, but it's been tough sledding recently for Canada's team, as they've won three of their last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes continued his strong start to the season against the Wizards, putting up 20 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes of action.

He is currently setting career-highs across the board, averaging 20.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the first 30 contests of the year.

Pascal Siakam also recorded a double-double in the win over Washington, totaling 22 points and 11 assists for his fifth double-double of the season.

This is Toronto's third matchup against their division rivals in the Celtics, and they haven't fared well to this point in the year: they dropped a 117-94 final in Boston and lost 108-105 in Toronto in a pair of games in November.

Jayson Tatum continues to wreak havoc on opposing defences for Boston, as his 27.0 points per game this year ranks 10th in the NBA after he finished sixth in that category last season.

He contributed 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in Boston's overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons a day ago.

How to watch the Raptors vs. Celtics

When: Friday, December 29

Main Coverage: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App.