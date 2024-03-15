The Toronto Raptors (23-43) welcome the Orlando Magic (38-28) to Scotiabank Arena Friday night for the first game of a home-and-home.

Watch and stream the Magic vs. the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Raptors return home licking their wounds after going winless on a four-game road trip, losing to the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Eastern Conference-dwelling Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons, who collected their 12th win on the season on Wednesday, sit one game ahead of the Washington Wizards for last place in the conference.

Jalen Duren led the way for the Pistons, tallying a career-high 23 rebounds along with 24 points and five assists. Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 25 points for the Raptors and neared a double-double with eight assists.

“We had 32 assists, but we weren't able to get enough on the glass,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said following the game. “We allowed too many second-chance points. That was the biggest difference.

“We had it at 16 points — 53-37 — but we lost a little concentration at the end of the half. That let them get it back to five.”

The Magic enter Friday night's bout coming off a 114-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets and are 3-2 in their past five games.

They have been led in scoring second-year power forward Paolo Banchero.

The 21-year-old Duke product is a season removed from his Rookie of the Year-winning campaign and is averaging 22.8 points. He was named to his first All-Star game this season in Indianapolis.

The Magic currently find themselves in a playoff spot and a collision course with the New York Knicks in the opening round, while the Raptors are still clawing for a play-in berth.

The lone meeting between the Raptors and the Magic dates back to Nov. 21, during the inaugural running of the NBA In-Season Tournament, when the Magic topped the Raptors 126-107. Former Raptors Dennis Schroder and Pascal Siakam led the way in scoring with 24 and 16 points, respectively.