Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl suffered a dislocated finger on his left hand late in the first half of their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and will not return due to the injury, TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg reports.

Another hand injury for the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl dislocated a finger on his left hand late in the 1st half. He's been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 4, 2024

A tough weekend for Raptors' hands continued as All-Star Scottie Barnes was ruled out indefinitely due to a fractured hand suffered on Friday in their loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Poeltl logged 15 minutes of action before he was forced to depart, scoring eight points to go along with three assists and two rebounds.

In 49 games this season, the Vienna, Austria native has averaged 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Kelly Olynyk, who was acquired in a trade from the Utah Jazz in February, came on to replace Poeltl to start the second half.