Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl will miss Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a left ankle sprain, TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg reports.

Poeltl reportedly suffered the injury while going for a loose ball in their victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday; he was able to play through the injury for the remainder of the game.

He finished the 133-118 victory over Golden State with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

Poeltl has averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 36 games this season - Tuesday's game will be the first of the season Poeltl will not be active for.

The Raptors are in the midst of a five-game western road trip, with wins in two of their first three contests. They finish up the swing with a pair of games in Los Angeles: first against the Lakers on Tuesday, then against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.