The Toronto Raptors wrap up a four-game road trip in the Motor City Wednesday night, looking to snap a looking streak in the process against the Detroit Pistons on TSN.

The Raptors' last win came on March 3 against the Charlotte Hornets, a 111-106 win engineered by RJ Barrett's team-high 23 points and Immanuel Quickley's 22.

Since then, the Raptors have lost four straight road games against Western Conference teams. Their most recent loss came Monday night at the hands of the defending champion Denver Nuggets to the tune of 125-119, in a game where the Raptors led 68-51 at the half.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic rallied the Nuggets in the second half and tallied 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists in the win for his 21st triple-double of the season.

The Raptors have a sizeable hole in their lineup after it was announced that All-Star guard Scottie Barnes underwent surgery on a broken hand.

In his absence, Toronto's own Barrett has stepped up, scoring 20 points or more in four of his past five games. Quickley has also scored 20 or more in three of his past five.

The Raptors (23-43) currently sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, two spots back of the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot. Two spots back of the Raptors sit the Pistons (22-53).

The Pistons enter Wednesday night on the heels of a 114-97 win over the Hornets on Monday night and five days removed from a 142-124 drubbing from Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

After losing 10 straight games at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons recently beat the Brooklyn Nets to earn their first home win since Jan. 28 on March 7. That win also snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Pistons are being led by third-year guard and former No. 1 pick in 2021, Cade Cunningham. The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 22.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.8 minutes of floor time per game.

The Raptors and Pistons have split their season series. The Raptors got the best of the Pistons in their first meeting on Nov. 19, 142-113, with the Pistons getting revenge a month later, 129-127.