The Toronto Raptors aim to snap a seven-game losing streak as they host the Sacramento Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

The Raptors (23-45) have not won since Mar. 3 against the Charlotte Hornets and have lost eight of nine games this month. The club now sits 12th in the Eastern Conference and has the seventh-worst record in the league.

Toronto will once again be without several regulars as R.J. Barrett (personal reasons) and Immanuel Quickley (personal reasons) will not suit up. Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, and Jakob Poeltl will also remain out for Wednesday’s contest.

Rookie Gradey Dick has been forced into the starting lineup due to injuries and has responded well, averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game over his past five games. Guard Jordan Nwora has also taken advantage of the increased opportunity, having scored 18 points in Sunday’s 111-96 loss to the Orlando Magic.

“Opportunities are something you have to seize when the moments come,” Nwora said following the loss. “Obviously it would be a lot better if they came in some wins, but that's part of the NBA that you have to learn.”

Veteran centre Kelly Olynyk has been a consistent producer through the tough stretch, averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game. The Canadian has also shot 55.6 per cent from the field and 43.5 per cent from beyond the arc.

Kings’ centre Domantas Sabonis will attempt to move one step closer to history in Wednesday’s contest. The three-time All-Star has recorded 50 straight double-doubles and needs just three more to match Kevin Love’s post-merger record of 53. Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season while shooting over 60 per cent from the field for the second-consecutive season.

The Kings (39-28) are coming off a 121-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Sacramento sits in sixth in the Western Conference. The Kings will be without Kevin Huerter (wrist) and Canadian Trey Lyles (knee) on Wednesday.