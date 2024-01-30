The Toronto Raptors will bring a depleted lineup into their matchup with the Bulls in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Centre Jakob Poeltl will miss his 11th straight game as he continues to deal with an ankle sprain.

RJ Barrett, who last played on Jan. 26 and Immanuel Quickley, who last played on Jan. 22, are also unavailable against the Bulls.

Barrett is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, while Quickley is reportedly out due to a quad strain.

Poeltl, 28, is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 36 games this season.

Barrett is averaging 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 13 games since being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks.

Quickley, who also came over in the deal for OG Anunoby, has averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 12 games with the Raptors.

Toronto enters Tuesday's contest sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 16-30, three games back of the final play-in spot.