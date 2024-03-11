Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

RJ Barrett (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in Denver, while Immanuel Quickley has been added to the injury report with a left hip flexor strain; he’s questionable. Boucher and Bruce Brown remain questionable. Barnes, Poeltl and Carton are out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 11, 2024

Bruce Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight while Immanuel Quickley (left flexor strain), Gary Trent Jr. (groin), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand) and DJ Carton (ankle) are all out.

Since being acquired by Toronto in December, Barrett is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a Raptor.

The Raptors have lost three games heading into tonight's contest.