SCOREBOARD

Raptors' Quickley, Trent, Boucher out vs. Nuggets, Barrett probable

Published

Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. 

Bruce Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight while Immanuel Quickley (left flexor strain), Gary Trent Jr. (groin), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand) and DJ Carton (ankle) are all out.

Since being acquired by Toronto in December, Barrett is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a Raptor. 

The Raptors have lost three games heading into tonight's contest. 

 