Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett is sitting out Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans for injury management on his right knee.

Barrett played in last night's double overtime 135-127 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he netted 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes.

Prior to Sunday's game, he missed the Raptors' last three games dealing with the injury.

Acquired by the Raptors in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 30 along with Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick that sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks, Barrett is averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 14 appearances since the trade.

The Mississauga, Ont., product was drafted third overall by the Knicks at the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jontay Porter will also miss his third game in a row.