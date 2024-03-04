Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes had surgery on Monday in Los Angeles to repair a fracture in his left hand, the team announced.

The procedure, done on the third metacarpal of his left hand, was performed by Dr. Steven Shin. The Raptors' announcement did not include anything about a possible return timeline.

The 22-year-old was injured in Friday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors and originally ruled to be sidelined indefinitely.

Barnes made the All-Star Team for the first time in his career this season and was averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game at the time of his injury. In 60 games so far in 2023-24, Barnes had scored at least 20 points 34 times and had 25 double-doubles.

The West Palm Beach, Fla. native is in his third season with Toronto after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.