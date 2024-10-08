The NCAA’s Division 1 Council introduced a proposal on Tuesday that could bring Canadian Hockey League players one step closer to being eligible to play at the American university level.

The proposal would change the rules for pre-enrollment activities in men's hockey and skiing, enabling prospects who participate in major junior hockey or on professional teams to retain NCAA eligibility as long as they are not paid more than actual and necessary expenses as part of that participation.

"As the council continues its review of the full spectrum of NCAA eligibility rules, this proposal, focused on a singular issue, represents a pragmatic step in aligning skiing and men's ice hockey with other sports in terms of allowable pre-enrollment activities," Josh Whitman, athletics director at University of Illinois and chair of the council said in a release.

The introduction of the legislation is not final until the council meeting concludes on Wednesday and it will be voted on during their November meeting.

The proposed effective date of the proposal would be August 1, 2025, if it is approved.