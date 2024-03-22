Aggies add March Madness insult, beating Nebraska after hiring Huskers' AD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points and No. 9 seed Texas A&M sent eighth-seeded Nebraska home still looking for its first NCAA Tournament victory, beating the Huskers 98-83 on Friday night in the South Region.

The Aggies (21-14) added insult to injury by beating Nebraska after unexpectedly hiring athletic director Trev Alberts away from his alma mater for the same job last week.

Manny Obaseki added 22 points for the Aggies, who put five players in double figures and scored a season high in points. Tyrece Radford finished with 20, Jace Carter 13 and Henry Coleman III had 10.

Texas A&M will play either top-seeded Houston or No. 16 seed Longwood, playing the final game Friday night, on Sunday with a trip to Dallas awaiting in the Sweet 16.

Nebraska (23-11) leaves Memphis still looking for that elusive NCAA victory following the program's best finish in Big Ten play since 1992-93. The Huskers tied for third and then reached the Big Ten semifinals, posting the second-most wins in program history to earn coach Fred Hoiberg an extension.

Brice Williams led the Huskers with 24 points. Keisei Tominaga had 21, and Josiah Allick had 14.

The Aggies gave the Southeastern Conference a much-needed win after the league got eight teams in, only to open by going 1-5. The Aggies also used their size to dominate Nebraska inside with a 40-28 outrebounding difference while outscoring them 44-38 in the paint.

The Aggies improved to 6-1 in March since coach Buzz Williams put guard Obaseki into the starting lineup.

Obaseki had been averaging 6.3 points per game this season and 15.8 in this stretch as a starter. Obaseki had 19 by halftime, making his first three 3s and posing for a moment after the last one. He took over after Taylor scored 17 and then went to the bench with two fouls.

Together, they broke open what had sounded and looked like a Nebraska home game with a thrilling start featuring nine lead changes and three ties. The Huskers last led 31-30 when the Aggies, who lost the SEC Tournament semifinals in Nashville, took control.

Taylor's fifth 3 put the Aggies ahead to stay at 33-31, and they led 58-44 at halftime after failing to reach 58 points in four games during the season.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies improved to 14-16 all-time in their 16th appearance in the tournament, getting their first win since 2018 and the first since Williams took over in 2019. ... The Aggies have become 3-point specialists after averaging just 6.9 made 3s a game coming into this tournament. They went 13 of 23 (56.5%). ... They also set a team record at this tournament, topping the 92 points scored in 2016.

Nebraska: The Huskers came in 10th nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 39.7% shooting. They allowed Texas A&M to shoot 49.3% (35 of 71). ... They weren't much better on offense after finishing the first half missing 12 of their final 13 shots.