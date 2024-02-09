Bill O'Brien appears set for a return home to the Boston area.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Boston College is finalizing a deal to name the 54-year-old O'Brien as its head coach.

Sources: Boston College is working toward a deal to hire Bill O’Brien as the school’s next head coach. A deal is expected soon, giving BC a well-regarded coach with extensive NFL experience and strong local ties. pic.twitter.com/WBh50h0GoP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator had been named the OC of Ohio State last month.

The Eagles' vacancy opened up last month with the departure of Jeff Hafley to the Green Bay Packers to become their defensive coordinator. Hafley had been the head coach of BC for the past four seasons.

This will be the second head coaching gig at the collegiate level for O'Brien, who also spent time on the staffs at Brown, Georgia Tech, Duke and Alabama. O'Brien spent two seasons as head coach at Penn State in 2012 and 2013. With the Nittany Lions, O'Brien amassed a 15-9 mark before leaving to return to the NFL as head coach of the Houston Texans.

O'Brien was fired midway through his seventh season as Texans coach in 2020. During his time with the team, O'Brien recorded a mark of 52-48, winning four AFC South titles and posting a 2-4 mark in the playoffs.

The Eagles have not recorded a double-digit win season since 2007.