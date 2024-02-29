Caitlin Clark announced on X on Thursday that this will be her last season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and she will be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark wrote. "It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa - my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me," she continued.

Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record of 3,527, set by Washington's Kelsey Plum on Feb. 15 against Michigan and passed Kansas Jayhawks legend Lynette Woodard for the major-college women's basketball scoring mark on Wednesday against Minnesota with her sixth triple-double of the season.

The senior from West Des Moines, IA approaches the NCAA overall scoring record, men's and women's, of 3,667 points that was set by LSU's Pete Maravich from 1967-70.

She also Iowa's all-time leader in assists, three-point field goals, field goals and scoring.

Clark leads the nation with 32.2 points and 8.7 assists per game.

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.