Caitlin Clark is the new all-time points leader in NCAA women’s basketball.

The 22-year-old Iowa senior guard scored her 3,528th career point with her eighth point of Thursday night’s game at home to Michigan.

It took her one clear of previous record holder, Washington’s Kelsey Plum, now of the Las Vegas Aces, who set the mark in 2017.

A native of Des Moines, Clark entered Thursday’s game averaging 32.1 points on .477 shooting, including going .396 from three, 8.3 assists and 7.0 boards over 34.0 minutes a night in 25 games.

Earlier this season, Clark became the first Division I player in men’s or women’s college basketball to record 3,000-plus points, 900-plus assists, and 800-plus rebounds in a career.

While Clark has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining past this season, she is widely expected to be taken with the first overall selection of the upcoming WNBA Draft.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is set for Apr. 15 with the Indiana Fever holding the top pick.

Should Clark be selected with No. 1, she would become just the second Big Ten player taken with the top pick and first since Minnesota’s Janel McCarville in 2005.