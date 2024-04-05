Caitlin Clark struggled in the first half of Iowa’s Final Four game against the UConn Huskies, scoring just six points to go along with six rebounds and three assists as the Hawkeyes head into half trailing 32-26.

Clark shot just 3-of-11 from the field (0-6 from deep) and committed four of Iowa’s 12 first-half turnovers as the Huskies played suffocating defence for most the first half. Iowa went on a 10-2 run to end the half, closing the deficit before the half.

Iowa played a sloppy first quarter, turning the ball over eight times and headed into the second frame trailing by five. Clark shot 1-for-5 for just two points in the opening quarter.

UConn jumped out to a quick 13-5 lead midway through the first quarter, drilling five of their first six shots, including two from beyond the arc. The Huskies finished the first quarter 4-of-7 from deep.

Canadian Aaliyah Edwards contributed four points, five rebounds and four steals for UConn. The Kingston, Ont., native is expected to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The winner of this game will move on to face undefeated South Carolina, who beat NC State 78-59 earlier tonight, in the national championship game.

Clark looks to finish off a historic season in which she broke the Division 1 record for points in a single season, Division 1 record for career 3-pointers, career 3-pointers in the NCAA tournament, and career assists in the NCAA tournament by winning her, and the programs, first National Title.