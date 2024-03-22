Canadian centre Zach Edey became only the second player since 1976 to total at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a March Madness tournament game in Purdue's opening-round win over Grambling State.

Edey, 21, who earned his second consecutive Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award this year after averaging 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, surpassed 30 points and 20 rebounds in the second half.

The only other player to record at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a March Madness game was Joe Smith, who accomplished the feat in 1995 with Maryland.

Edey, from Toronto, declared for the upcoming NBA Draft earlier this month.

Purdue, who is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, entered halftime with a nine-point lead and pulled away to a 78-50 victory.

The Boilermakers were upset by Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament, becoming just the second No. 1 seed to be upset by a No. 16.