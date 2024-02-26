Purdue head coach Matt Painter announced Monday that this season will be Zach Edey's final one as a Boilermaker as he will not use his COVID year next season.

The 21-year-old from Toronto is expected to declare for the NBA Draft.

Matt Painter tells me that this will be Zach Edey's final season at Purdue and he will not use his COVID year in 2024-25.



Averages 23.7 PPG and 11.8 RPG.



Will be the first player to win National Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons since Ralph Sampson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2024

He is averaging 23.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for the current No. 3 program in the nation.

Edey had a banner season in 2023, earning a litany of awards, highlighted by being named a Consensus first-team All-American and the National Player of the Year.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Edey played at Leaside High School in Toronto before transferring to Florida's IMG Academy.