SCOREBOARD

Canadian Edey will not return to Purdue next season

Published

Purdue head coach Matt Painter announced Monday that this season will be Zach Edey's final one as a Boilermaker as he will not use his COVID year next season. 

The 21-year-old from Toronto is expected to declare for the NBA Draft. 

He is averaging 23.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for the current No. 3 program in the nation. 

Edey had a banner season in 2023, earning a litany of awards, highlighted by being named a Consensus first-team All-American and the National Player of the Year. 

Prior to his time at Purdue, Edey played at Leaside High School in Toronto before transferring to Florida's IMG Academy. 