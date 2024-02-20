Going forward, the College Football Playoff will feature 12 teams in a 5-7 format.

The CFP Board of Managers officially authorized the change on Tuesday to see the addition of eight teams as of next season with the five highest-ranked conference champions given berths along with the next seven-highest ranked teams as chosen by the CFP Selection Committee.

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022," Dr. Mark Keenum, the president of Mississippi State and the CFP Board of Managers chair said in a statement. "I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

The format is a slight amendment from the initial plans of six conference champions and the next six highest-ranked teams.

Under the new format, the top four teams will receive a first-round bye and the teams ranked five through 12 will play each other at the home stadium of the higher seed. Then, the New Year's Six bowl games will serve as quarterfinals before a semi-final and National Championship, all played at neutral sites.

The next College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Jan. 20, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.