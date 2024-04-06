Canadian Zach Edey scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help put the Purdue Boilermakers in front 35-29 over the NC Sate Wolfpack at halftime of their Final Four matchup on Saturday.

Edey, a seven-foot-four, 300-pound centre from Toronto, went six-for-nine from the field in the first half.

Purdue entered the tournament as the top seed in the West Division and the No. 3-ranked team in the country and have a chance to make their first final since 1969.

Edey won his second straight AP Player of the Year award earlier this week after averaging 25.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this year.

Edey was masterful in Purdue's Elite Eight win over No. 2 Tennessee, contributing 40 points and 16 rebounds in the 72-66 victory.

DJ Horne led the Wolfpack with 13 points.

The winner will advance to face either Alabama or UConn in the championship game on Monday.