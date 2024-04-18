Hailey Van Lith is headed to Fort Worth.

The Next's Talia Goodman reports the 22-year-old guard is transferring to TCU.

Van Lith spent last season with LSU after playing her first three collegiate years at Louisville. She officially entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month, only days after the Tigers were eliminated by Iowa in the Elite Eight in a game where Van Lith struggled mightily defending Caitlin Clark. After playing as a shooting guard with the Cardinals, Van Lith was converted to point guard this season.

A native of Wenatchee, WA, Van Lith appeared in 33 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 11.6 points on .378 shooting, 3.6 assists and 2.4 boards over 31.3 minutes a night.

Internationally, Van Lith has represented the US at a number of youth levels and was a member of the team that won gold at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in 2022.

Van Lith is currently projected to be a top-10 pick in next spring's WNBA Draft.