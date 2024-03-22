Kansas holds off Samford to advance in March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kansas got a kind whistle at the end and Nicolas Timberlake made both his free throws to help the Jayhawks hold off Samford for a 93-89 victory Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.

The 13th-seeded Bulldogs were trapping after trimming a 22-point deficit to one when Timberlake took a long pass as he was streaking toward the basket. He went to dunk and Samford's A.J. Slaton-McCray came from behind and blocked the shot, appearing to touch nothing but ball.

The whistle blew and Timberlake calmly made both free throws with 14.7 seconds left to help the fourth-seeded Jayhawks push the lead to three. They will play Gonzaga on Saturday in the second round of the West Region.

Hunter Dickinson led the dinged-up Jayhawks with 19 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks.

