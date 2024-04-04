For the second straight spring, Hailey Van Lith could be on the move

The Athletic's Chantel Jennings reports the 22-year-old LSU guard is entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: For the second year in a row, Hailey Van Lith is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @ChantelJennings.



Last year, she considered Stanford and South Carolina in addition to LSU before committing to the Tigers.



The Wenatchee, WA native appeared in 33 games for the Tigers this past season, averaging 11.6 points on .378 shooting with 3.6 assists and 2.4 boards over 31.3 minutes a night. Van Lith struggled at times adjusting to a move from shooting guard to point guard.

Van Lith spent her first three seasons at Louisville where she was twice named First-team All-ACC.

