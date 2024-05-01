Christian Veilleux is trading one set of Panthers for another.

The Ottawa native announced his transfer from Pittsburgh to Georgia State on Wednesday.

It's a second transfer in two seasons for the 21-year-old quarterback.

Veilleux spent 2023 with Pitt following two years at Penn State.

He appeared in seven games last season, throwing for 1,179 yards on 94-for-184 passing with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Veilleux appeared in a combined five games over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Georgia State went 7-6 last season (3-5 in conference play) and finished tied for fifth in the Sun Belt East Division.