Paige Bueckers had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 UConn to a 80-73 victory over No. 1 USC to advance to the Final Four.

Canada's Aaliyah Edwards finished the game with 24 points and six rebounds in the win.

UConn will face Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa in the Final Four.

More to come.