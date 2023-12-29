EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 15 Notre Dame to a 40-8 victory over No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Angeli went 15 for 19 and tossed TD passes of 8 yards to Jayden Thomas, 13 yards to Jordan Faison and 13 yards to Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore was making his first start for the Irish (10-3) in place of Sam Hartman, one of many players who opted out of the game.

Jadarian Price of Notre Dame rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.

Notre Dame had seven players – all starters – opt out of the game. That included Hartman and standout running back Audric Estime.

Oregon State (8-5), which finished the season on a three-game losing streak, had three starters opt out and four others enter the transfer portal — including starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Aidan Chiles.

That left the Beavers in a tough spot against a senior-laden Irish defense that ranked eighth in the nation and limited Oregon State to 197 total yards and just two yards rushing.

Jimmy Valsin III had the lone score for Oregon State, catching a 33-yard pass from Ben Gulbranson. Offensive lineman Tyler Voltin ran in the 2-point conversion from the wildcat formation.

That score at 6:02 of the fourth quarter cut Notre Dame’s lead to 33-8 before the Irish tacked a final TD on a 6-yard run by Chase Ketterer with 2:45 left.

Gulbranson 16 for 27 for 180 yards and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The biggest question facing the Beavers is their uncertain conference future. Oregon State and Washington State are the remaining members of the Pac-12, and the Beavers only have six games on their 2024 schedule. Wherever they end up, new head coach Trent Bray will have eight returnees on offense and five on defense from Friday’s game.

Notre Dame: The Irish secured a 10-win season to gain momentum heading into next season, the first with the expanded playoff – in which they’ll be expected to be a factor. Based on the depth chart from Friday, the Irish could return all 11 starters on offense, but just four on defense. Many of those spots will be open to competition, especially at quarterback, where Duke transfer Riley Leonard will be in the mix.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Idaho State in its season opener on Aug. 31.

Notre Dame: Opens the 2024 season at Texas A&M on Aug. 31.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football