Top-seeded North Carolina fall to Alabama in Sweet Sixteen

North Carolina, the No. 1 seed in the West Division of this year's March Madness, became the first No. 1 to be eliminated after Grant Nelson and the Alabama Crimson Tide upset them 89-87 in the Sweet Sixteen.

Nelson caught fire in the second half, finishing with 24 points in the upset victory.

This is Alabama's first trip to the Elite Eight since 2004, which was their best finish at the tournament in program history.

More to come.