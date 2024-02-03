ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylin Sellers shot 13 for 14 from the line and scored 20 points, Antwann Jones hit three early 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and UCF beat No. 23 Oklahoma 74-63 on Saturday to give Knights coach Johnny Dawkins his 300th coaching victory.

Darius Johnson added 14 points and eight assists for UCF (13-8, 4-5 Big 12), which never trailed and built a 17-point lead in the game. The Knights shot 28 for 32 from the line in the game and used a strong defensive effort to cause Oklahoma trouble.

UCF, the leading shot-blocking team in the conference, rejected 12 shots in the game, led by reserve Omar Payne with four and Ibrahima Diallo with three. The Knights forced 15 turnovers that led to 16 points and held Oklahoma to 36 points in the second half.

Le’Tre Darthard hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Rivaldo Soares added 11 and Jalen Moore 10 for the Sooners (16-6, 4-5).

Oklahoma shot 37% (20 for 54) in the game and hit just five of its 16 shots from 3-point distance. The Sooners were slowed by 11-for-30 shooting in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma was unable to build off a 20-point win at Kansas State and has lost three of its last four games, with only one loss coming against a currently ranked team.

UCF picked up its second win over a team currently ranked in the Top 25, a boost to a potential NCAA Tournament resume as the Knights moved closer to getting above .500 in conference play for the first time.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Host No. 22 BYU on Tuesday.

UCF: At No. 15 Texas Tech on Wednesday.