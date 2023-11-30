Bronny James' return to the basketball court is at hand.

The James family released a statement on Thursday indicating that the 19-year-old USC freshman had been cleared to resume practice months after incurring a cardiac arrest.

Just In: After recovering from a cardiac arrest in late July, USC freshman Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball. He will resume practice next week for Trojans and return to games soon after. Statement from James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/3aj490m6Fl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2023

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," the family said. "Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"

James incurred cardiac arrest during a practice in July and was hospitalized. In August, the family released a statement indicating that doctors traced the "probable cause" of the cardiac arrest to a congenital heart defect.

A native of Columbus, James is the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Trojans (6-2) currently sit fourth in the Pac-12.