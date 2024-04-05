Bronny James is keeping his options open.

Days after the USC freshman entered the transfer portal comes news from The Athletic's Shams Charania that the 19-year-old guard has also declared for the NBA Draft.

USC freshman Bronny James is declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. James, 19, also is entering NCAA transfer portal to maintain flexibility. The combo guard will work out for and visit NBA teams and make a draft decision based on evaluation. pic.twitter.com/azJgWNNqmQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2024

Charania notes that James will work out for NBA teams and then make his decision based on evaluation.

The eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, James incurred cardiac arrest during a workout last summer and was finally cleared to resume play at the end of November.

He appeared in 25 games for the Trojans last season, averaging 4.8 points on .366 shooting, 2.8 boards and 2.1 assists over 19.4 minutes a night.

The 2024 NBA Draft is set to begin on June 26 in Brooklyn.