Netherlands vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Friday with Netherlands and Argentina meeting in quarter-final action.

Netherlands were tops in Group A after defeating Qatar and Senegal and playing to a draw with Ecuador, and they continued that pace with a dominant showing against USA in the Round of 16, where they won 3-1.

Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo have led the way for the Oranje, as they seek their first World Cup title.

Netherlands failed to qualify in 2018, but finished third in 2014 and were runners-up to Spain in 2010.

Argentina claimed top spot in Group B after a surprising upset defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener. They finished with six points after topping Mexico and Poland.

This tournament appears to be the swan song for Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, as he seeks his first World Cup title.

Argentina have won two World Cups in their history, in 1978 and 1986. They were runners-up in 2014, where they fell to Germany in extra time.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina

When: Fri., Dec. 9

Pregame Start Time: Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.