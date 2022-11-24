Netherlands vs. Ecuador: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as the Netherlands takes on Ecuador with both teams coming off opening match wins.

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 on Monday after scoring two late goals.

Forward Cody Gakpo gave the Netherlands the lead in the 84th minute and midfielder Davy Klaassen solidified the victory with an insurance goal in second half stoppage time.

Ecuador won the 2022 World Cup tournament opener against Qatar 2-0 on Sunday.

Forward Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador, giving him 37 career goals internationally, setting a new Ecuador record.



When: Friday, Nov. 25

Pregame Start Time: 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 10:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5

Odds for Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Netherlands: -130

Draw: +250

Ecuador: +380

