Netherlands vs. Qatar: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

Must See: Gakpo fires a rocket to put the Dutch up a goal on Ecuador

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday as Netherlands battles host Qatar in a Group A match.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Netherlands opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Senegal and then played to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador last Friday.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Qatar dropped its first two matches of the World Cup, including a 3-1 loss to Senegal last Friday and will not advance to the knockout round.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Qatar

You can watch Netherlands vs. Qatar, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Netherlands vs. Qatar

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Netherlands: -700

Draw: +700

Qatar: +1700