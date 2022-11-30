Netherlands vs. United States: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday as the Netherlands takes on the United States in a Round of 16 match.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

After beating Senegal 2-0 in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands played Ecuador to a 1-1 draw.

They responded in the following match, beating the host nation of Qatar 2-0 to secure their spot in the Round of 16.

The Netherlands finished atop Group A with seven points.

Back at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2018, the United States started their campaign with back-to-back draws against England and Wales.

The U.S. got their first win of the tournament against Iran 1-0 with Christian Pulisic scoring the deciding goal.

The U.S. finished second in Group B behind England.

How to watch 2020 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. United States

When: Saturday, Dec. 3

Pregame Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET/ 6:00 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.