New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally were named the WNBA's Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the season.

Stewart, 28, is in her first season with the Liberty, having signed as a free agent after six seasons and two championships with the Seattle Storm. She appeared in two games last week and averaged 28.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks a night. The Liberty won both games.

Through eight games this season, the North Syracuse, NY, native is averaging 24.9 PPG on .547 shooting, 10.1 RPG and 3.4 assists per game over 33.9 minutes a night.

The second overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft out of Oregon, Sabally is in her fourth season with the Wings. She appeared in three games last week, averaging 19.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG and 1.3 steals per game. The Wings went 2-1.

A native of New York City, Sabally is averaging 21.2 PPG on .441 shooting, 11.2 RPG and 2.8 APG over 35.1 minutes per game.