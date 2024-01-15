The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have interviewed former New England Patriots head coach and eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick for their head coaching vacancy.

We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 16, 2024

Belichick was relieved of his head coaching duties of the Patriots last Thursday, after leading the team for 24 seasons with a collective 266-121 record and six Super Bowl titles.

The 71-year-old also served as defensive coordinator for two Super Bowl winning squads with the New York Giants, in 1986 and '90.

Belichick is the sixth coach to interview for the Falcons' vacancy, joining Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant HC Anthony Weaver, Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers DC Steve Wilks and Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.

Belichick is widely regarded as one of the best head coaches in NFL history, as his six Super Bowl titles are the most of any HC in NFL history, and his 302 wins rank third all-time behind former Dolphins coach Don Shula (328) and former Bears coach George Halas (318).

Under Belichick, the Patriots won the AFC East 17 times in 24 seasons, including 11 straight from 2010-19.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have finished with a losing record in six straight seasons. They finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season under Arthur Smith this year, prompting him to be fired at season's end.