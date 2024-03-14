The Atlanta Falcons have traded quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore, according to Tom Pelissero.

The news comes in the wake of the Falcons signing former Minnesota Viking Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal on Monday.

Ridder, 24, was drafted by the Falcons with the 74th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft following a National Championship appearance against Alabama as a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

In his rookie season with the Falcons, the Louisville, Ky., native played in four games. He completed 73 passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns.

In his first season as the designated starter, Ridder threw for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Ridder was benched for Taylor Heinicke at points in the '23 season. Heinicke threw for 890 yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions.

Moore, 23, was drafted by the Cards with the 49th overall pick in 2021.

The Purdue product has caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns across 39 games.