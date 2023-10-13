The struggling Denver Broncos reportedly released veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark on Friday after failing to find a trade partner, according to multiple sources.

The #Broncos are releasing veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark, sources say, unable to find a trade partner that all sides are comfortable with. He’ll now be a free agent after playing in just two games for Denver. pic.twitter.com/Bg7HWHmucE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

The 30-year-old Clark agreed to take a pay cut earlier this week in hopes of a trade.

A native of Bakersfield, CA, Clark is in his ninth NFL season and first with the Broncos. In two games with the team in 2023, he's recorded a pair of tackles.

The Michigan product was originally taken with the 63rd overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career, before a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, Clark was named to three Pro Bowls and won a pair of Super Bowls.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Oct. 3