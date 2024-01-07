Baker Mayfield is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win-and-in season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield has been dealing with sore ribs sustained in last week’s 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report, but was expected to play with the season on the line.

The Buccaneers (8-8) can clinch the NFC South with a win over the NFL-worst Panthers (2-14) and lock up the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs. If Tampa Bay loses it is eliminated from playoff contention and the winner of the Atlanta-New Orleans game will win the division.

The Panthers will be without kicker Eddy Pineiro, who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Pineiro is the third-most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Kansas City’s Harrison Butker.

Matthew Wright has been signed from the practice squad to replace Pineiro.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL