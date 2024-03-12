ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign veteran defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract and began replenishing their depth at linebacker by agreeing to a one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow on Tuesday.

Buffalo announced the agreement with Jones, while a person with direct knowledge of the discussions confirmed Morrow's agreement to The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the agreement, which was first reported by NFL Network.

Jones is a 10-year veteran and was eligible for free agency after completing his two-year contract with Buffalo. Re-signing the 6-foot-4, 320-pound run-stopper was an emphasis for the salary cap-strapped Bills.

Jones' ability to take on two blockers complements undersized starter Ed Oliver’s strength at pressuring the pocket. His absence was felt during a 10-game stretch he missed while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle.

Jones' return also brings a veteran presence to a defensive front that stands to lose several players to free agency, including Linval Joseph and Tim Settle, and with Jordan Phillips contemplating retirement.

The 32-year-old has started all 23 games he’s played with Buffalo, with 4 1/2 sacks. Selected by Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Jones spent his first seven seasons with the Titans and one year with the Carolina Panthers.

The 28-year-old Morrow is a seven-year veteran who started 12 games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles while handling the on-field play-calling duties. Morrow is expected to fill a backup role behind starters Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano, who is set to return after missing much of last season with a right leg injury.

The Bills needed depth at the position with Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich eligible to become free agents, and following the retirement of A.J. Klein.

Morrow was an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville, and spent his first five seasons with the Raiders, including 2021, which he missed due to an ankle injury. He also had 17 starts with Chicago in 2022. Morrow has seven sacks, three interceptions and 43 tackles for losses in 94 career games, including 58 starts.

