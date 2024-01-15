The Buffalo Bills are continuing to ask for the public's help shoveling Highmark Stadium ahead of their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET with more snow expected Monday amid several days of sevre weather in Western New York that already forced Governor Kathy Hochul to push the game back one day. Hochul said on Sunday the game would not be postponed again.

Game day morning in Orchard Park.



We still need shovelers to help get Highmark Stadium ready for today’s Super Wild Card game: https://t.co/adRvOZA3dm pic.twitter.com/wKtJ5K6hHg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024

The Bills are calling on anyone over the age of 18 and paying $20 per hour with food and beverage provided as well.

Shovelers began showing up in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday with Highmark Stadium blanketed by snow. The team previously asked for help shoveling Sunday night, promising to provide those who worked through the night breakfast.

A travel ban in the region meant some could not report to the stadium until early Monday.

"Game time on Monday, weather conditions will be very cold. They'll be in the teens, and even wind-chill factors as low as zero, maybe to nine degrees, but that's going to be very, very cold," Hochul said Sunday. "But this will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions for those as they traveled to the stadium or leaving based on current predictions. So that is a better dynamic, by far better dynamic, than we would've had today. I'm not saying it's going to be pleasant, but conditions won't be life threatening either."

Watch the game LIVE on TSN3, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.