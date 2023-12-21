The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to have A.J. Epenesa in their lineup as their playoff drive continues on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Thursday that the 25-year-old defensive lineman's rib injury would preclude his availability.

Sean McDermott said "I don't think so," when asked if there's an opportunity for DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) to play this week. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 21, 2023

"I don't think so," McDermott said when asked if he would play.

A second-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Epenesa has appeared in 13 games this season, recording 19 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions including a pick-six.

Safety Micah Hyde is also unlikely to feature, currently dealing with a stinger.

The Bills (8-6) are looking for a third straight victory against a Chargers (5-9) playing their first game since the firing of head coach Brandon Staley last week.