Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave his backing to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Monday.

The Bills defeated the New York Giants 14-9 on Sunday night, but it's much vaunted offence struggled for a second-straight week.

Reporter: "I was wondering how much thought you'd give into somebody else on your staff calling offensive plays?"



Sean McDermott: "Yeah, uh, zero." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 16, 2023

Asked how much thought McDermott has given to letting somebody else on staff call plays, McDermott replied "Zero."

Dorsey, a National Championship-winning quarterback with Miami, is in his second season as Bills OC following Brian Daboll's departure to become head coach of the New York Giants.

The Bills were shut out in the first half against the Giants and only scored seven points in the first half of their Oct. 8 loss, 25-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs accounted for 10 of QB Josh Allen's 19 completions on Sunday night and 16 of his 29 targets.

Allen, who had X-rays taken on his throwing shoulder after the game, believes it's not time for the offence to panic.

“I don’t want to make mountains out of molehills here,” Allen said after Sunday's game. “We’ve been an extremely efficient offence and scored a lot of points. We have to figure out how to get ourselves out of a funk early and get ourselves into a rhythm.”

The Bills (4-2) return to action on Sunday in an AFC East clash against the New England Patriots (1-5).