Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, whose contract situation has been a point of focus for the team during the off-season, was optimistic when speaking to reporters for the first time following Thursday's practice at training camp.

“I mean, we have talks. I’m never going to give up,” Cook told reporters. “I mean, I deserve it — what I want, what I need. It’s going to eventually happen.”

Reporters later asked Cook how confident he was that his new deal would be with the Bills, rather than another team.

“I mean, however it happens, it’s going to get done. Wherever it happens.”

Cook, 25, is coming off a career year in which he scored 18 touchdowns - including 16 rushing touchdowns, which tied Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions for the league lead.

He also scored five touchdowns in three games in the playoffs, and exceeded 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive season.

Cook made headlines during the off-season after posting cryptic messages on social media in which he indicated his desire for a new contract.

Cook is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth just over $5.8 million.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke highly of Cook, who has made 29 starts in three seasons since he was selected in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“As I’ve said all along, I love James Cook. You know how I am. I want to draft, develop, re-sign our own,” Beane said to reporters.

The Bills signed many homegrown talents over a busy off-season, including a record-breaking extension for MVP quarterback Josh Allen for $330 million over six years.

The Bills also gave multi-year contract extensions to DL Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

“It is a business," said Beane. "We have to fit it in, not only cash, but cap, and sometimes, you can look at it and say, ‘Well, you know, you go to this website or whatever, they could fit him in if they did this and this.’ But we also have to look at ’26, ’27 and beyond, because you can walk yourself into one of those years where you’re like, ‘Oh man, there’s not a lot of guys, we can take them out here.’ We would have to trade or cut someone that we wouldn’t want to lose. … So all those things have to make sense for us to fit in him.”

Buffalo kicks off their season on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 7 against the Ravens, looking to build upon a defeat in the AFC Championship Game a year ago to the Kansas City Chiefs.