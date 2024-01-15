ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without two starters, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson, for their AFC wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Both were listed as questionable entering the weekend and ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. Douglas hurt his knee and Dodson hurt his shoulder in a 21-14 AFC East-clinching win at Miami last week.

Douglas has been a key midseason addition to shore up an injury-depleted secondary that lost Tre’Davious White to a torn right Achilles tendon in Week 4. Acquired in a trade with Green Bay, the seventh-year player has four interceptions in nine games with Buffalo.

Dodson has taken over the starting linebacker duties after Matt Milano sustained a season-ending right leg injury in Week 5.

Buffalo (11-6) had already ruled out starting receiver Gabe Davis (knee) and backup safety Taylor Rapp.

The Steelers (10-7) had previously ruled out linebacker T.J. Watt, who sprained his knee in a playoff-clinching 17-10 win at Baltimore last weekend.

